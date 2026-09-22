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USC Sports

Listen now: Podcast ‘House of Troy’ features inside look at highs, lows of USC Athletics

A helmet sits in front of the Coliseum in an illustration promoting the new podcast "House of Troy."
(Harrison Freeman / Los Angeles Times Studios )
By Los Angeles Times Staff
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Why has it been so hard for USC football to compete for a national title after setting the standard in college football during Pete Carroll’s tenure?

An illustration of then-USC coach Pete Carroll cheering.
(Harrison Freeman / Los Angeles Times Studios )

Times USC beat reporter Ryan Kartje spent the past four years conducting more than 100 interviews, gaining new insight into the football program’s dramatic rise, fall and difficult push to return to national relevance.

Today, we begin sharing that story with you in “House of Troy,” a new narrative podcast from L.A. Times Studios available now on Spotify and Apple.

Check out Episode 1: “Win Now.”

In the late 1990s, USC football was in desperate need of a revival. The school turned to an unpopular choice: Pete Carroll, a former NFL coach. What happened next would transform USC into a college football powerhouse and Carroll into the face of a modern dynasty. In the first episode of “House of Troy,” Kartje takes us back to the beginning of the Carroll era and the drama that unfolded on and off the field.

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Listen to “House of Troy” now on Spotify and Apple.

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