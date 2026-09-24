Late-down defense, special teams are focuses for USC ahead of bout with Oregon

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In No. 12 USC football’s first three dominant wins of the season, its opponents combined to convert about one-third of third-down attempts and made one fourth-down conversion in three attempts.

On Saturday, in a rocky 42-35 win over Rutgers (0-3, 0-1 Big Ten) that saw the Trojans give up 292 passing yards, nearly get outgained overall and suffer multiple injuries in the secondary, the Scarlet Knights converted 6-of-11 third downs and made 3-of-4 fourth-down tries.

Against one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, USC’s high-powered offense and a clutch pick-6 from cornerback Prophet Brown were enough to survive the defense’s late-down struggles for a fourth consecutive win. However, with No. 20 Oregon (2-1) coming to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday with a star veteran quarterback in Dante Moore, that might not be possible.

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“As a secondary, we’ve got to be a little bit tighter in those situations. We’ve got to make those competitive plays,” Trojans coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday of third- and fourth-down situations. “We have a good defensive line. We have a group that can rush the passer. We’ve got to make guys hold onto that ball, make our pass rush work and make those plays when we get to the point of attack.”

USC hasn’t beaten Oregon in two matchups under Riley, including a 42-27 loss that all but eliminated the Trojans from College Football Playoff contention late last season, and has only won two of the teams’ last 10 meetings. A second loss this season for the Ducks or a loss this early in USC’s loaded conference schedule could make either team’s CFP path more difficult moving forward.

Though Brown echoed a common team sentiment that Saturday’s game is just like any other despite the potential CFP stakes, he said third- and fourth-down defense could be a deciding factor.

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“Great defenses find a way to get off the field on third and fourth down,” Brown said. “Going into this game, it’s definitely going to be a big indicator on how it’s going to go, how we do on third and fourth down.”

Secondary, wide receiver groups dealing with injuries

During the Rutgers game, both cornerback Jontez Williams and safety Alex Graham appeared to be dealing with injuries, which Riley acknowledged Monday on Trojans Live. Riley said on the show that he was hoping to get both back “right away.”

Williams did not appear on USC’s initial availability report released Wednesday evening after telling reporters Tuesday that he was “ready to go.”

Graham, however, was listed as questionable on the report, which is updated daily from Wednesday through Saturday during a typical game week.

Standout freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley , who racked up 13 catches, 255 yards, four receiving touchdowns and a punt-return touchdown in his first three games with USC, was listed as doubtful. Mosley missed the Rutgers game after appearing to favor his right knee after a third-quarter touchdown the week prior against Louisiana.

On Tuesday, Riley deferred a question about Mosley’s return timetable to the availability report. Last week, Riley said he didn’t expect Mosley to be out “extremely long term,” but did not offer specifics.

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Another of USC’s top receiving options, Corey Simms, was listed as out. Simms had at least two receptions in each of the Trojans’ first four games for nearly 200 yards and caught a touchdown against Rutgers.

Standout sophomore defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart was also listed as questionable after missing the first four games of the season with a foot injury. Stewart dressed for the game against Louisiana on Sept. 12, but Riley said the team “made the decision to pull him back a little bit” after seeing him warm up for that game.

“He’s definitely getting better and better each week,” Riley said Tuesday.

Special teams an emphasis in practice

Hours before their playoff hopes were dashed, the 2025 Trojans had the ball and were as in it as they could be.

More specifically, the then-No. 15 Trojans were tied with then-No. 7 Oregon 14-14 early in the second quarter and playing well on the road. Should they have won the game, USC would have had a reasonable argument to the CFP selection committee to make the 12-team field.

The Trojan offense stalled and was set to punt. Oregon’s Malik Benson took a line-drive punt 85 yards to the end zone to give the Ducks a lead. The Trojans compounded mistakes and fell convincingly afterward.

“It was a huge, huge play in the game,” Riley said after the game. “You definitely don’t want to give them something like that.”

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Last week, the play that kept Rutgers in the game near the end of the first half also came from a punt formation, but with the roles reversed.

The Scarlet Knights ran a fake punt to convert a fourth-and-21 for a 44-yard gain that sparked a touchdown drive to close the gap to 3 points.

“The special teams play last year (against Oregon) really turned the game. The one the other day did too,” Riley said. “In these big games, when you’ve got two really good teams going at it, it always feels like there’s a couple of just really, really impactful special teams plays.”

With last year and last week in mind, how much emphasis did Riley and company place on special teams with a critical matchup with Oregon upcoming?

“A ton,” Riley said.