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USC Sports

USC suspends Desman Stephens II, apologizes after late hit on Oregon’s Dante Moore

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is carted off the field after taking a late hit on a run play against USC.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is carted off the field after taking a late hit on a run play against USC Saturday at the Coliseum.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
Iliana Limon Romero.
By Iliana Limón Romero
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USC suspended defensive back Desman Stephens II for one game and issued apologies after he celebrated delivering a late hit that injured Oregon quarterback Dante Moore Saturday at the Coliseum, the school announced Sunday.

Stephens charged forward to tackle Moore on a run play. Moore slid late and Stephens didn’t change course, lowering his shoulder and running into Moore’s head. Oregon players and fans were more offended after Stephens celebrated the play that nearly triggered a fight among the two teams and was captured by NBC cameras smiling on the sideline while Moore was treated on the field before being transported to the hospital by ambulance. Stephens was ejected for targeting, but new NCAA rules allowed him to remain on the sideline and try to fire up his team during the second half.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning called the hit “disgusting.” USC coach Lincoln Riley and Lanning both said they did not see Stephens reaction after the play.

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“Desman’s actions in last night’s game are unacceptable and are not reflective of USC Football nor of his personal character,” Riley said in a statement Sunday that noted Stephens will miss the team’s next game against Washington. “He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions and will learn from this. The entire Trojan Family wishes Dante a full recovery, and we send our best regards to him and his family.”

USC coach Lincoln Riley walks out of the tunnel with his team before the Trojans' loss to Oregon Saturday.
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USC’s news release also included an apology from Stephens.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during yesterday’s game,” his statement read. “Seeing a player injured like that is incredibly serious, and my reaction in the moments afterward was completely inappropriate and inexcusable. Regardless of what was going through my mind at the time, there is no justification for smiling or celebrating while another player receives medical attention.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. That is not the person or teammate I want to be, and I will learn from this.

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“I am deeply sorry to Dante, his family and everyone who saw my reaction. It is not representative of USC or our program. I hope he makes a full and speedy recovery.”

Oregon has not announced an update on Moore’ status, but there were early signs he might have avoided a catastrophic injury.

“He’s moving, he has the ability to move, so we’ll continue to assess him, but I don’t want to make any speculation on further thoughts on that until we have more information with him,” Lanning said of Moore.

Los Angeles , CA - September 26: Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) runs into.

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Iliana Limón Romero

Iliana Limón Romero is the Los Angeles Times assistant managing editor for Sports. The El Paso native joined The Times in March 2021. She previously was the sports editor at the Orlando Sentinel, where she contributed to the paper’s Pulitzer finalist coverage of the Pulse nightclub shooting. Limón Romero is chair of the Assn. for Women in Sports Media and co-chair of the National Assn. Hispanic Journalists Sports Task Force.

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