Can USC re-establish the run against No. 2 Ohio State? ‘We’ve got to’

USC running back King Miller said the Trojans’ struggles to run the ball on Saturday were at least partially due to his failings to read the Wisconsin defense.

Center Tobias Raymond and left tackle Elijah Paige both said the offensive line could have done things to help out.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley took blame too, saying he didn’t stick with the run enough in the second half.

Advertisement

In short, it appears nobody was blameless in the USC rushing attack that struggled to a combined minus-17 rushing yards — plus-40 from running backs — during an upset 24-7 loss to No. 25 Wisconsin on Saturday.

“Just got to execute better,” Miller told reporters Tuesday.

With No. 2 Ohio State coming to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for a Halloween night matchup Saturday, that run game is something the Trojans will need to establish early and often to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive against a physical Buckeye defense. Overall, USC is averaging 131 rushing yards per game, the 13th best in the 18-team Big Ten.

“When we’re multifaceted, we’re pretty tough to defend,” Riley said. “We’ve got to do that very well on Saturday.”