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USC Sports

Rodney Rice, Alijah Arenas power No. 21 USC to win over Wichita State

USC guard Rodney Rice, shown here playing an in exhibition game against San Diego State on Oct. 23.
USC guard Rodney Rice, shown here playing an in exhibition game against San Diego State on Oct. 23, had 32 points, nine assists and five rebounds in the Trojans’ 93-86 win over Wichita State on Sunday night.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
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STATELINE, Nev. — Rodney Rice had 32 points and nine assists, Alijah Arenas added 30 points and No. 21 USC beat hot-shooting Wichita State 93-86 on Sunday night in the inaugural Caesars Lake Tahoe Classic.

The Trojans (2-0) prevailed despite making just two three-pointers, relying on their stars, free-throw shooting and a decisive advantage in turnovers.

Michael Gray Jr. led Wichita State (1-1) with 18 points, while Jordan Frison and William Berg each added 17.

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Southern California guard JuJu Watkins, left, controls the ball while.

USC Sports

JuJu Watkins finishes with double-double in No. 3 USC’s blowout win over Utah State

JuJu Watkins records 32 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and five steals as No. 3 USC women’s basketball defeats Utah State 118-40 in the Trojans’ home opener.

Wichita State led 45-43 at halftime after hitting seven of its first 12 attempts from beyond the arc. The Shockers built an 11-point lead late in the first half before USC rallied to tie it at 43.

The teams traded baskets throughout much of the second half before Arenas helped USC gain separation. He scored three baskets during a key stretch, including a jumper following a Wichita State turnover, to help the Trojans build a 75-69 advantage with 6:22 remaining.

Wichita State continued to battle, pulling to 86-83 on Frison’s layup with 58 seconds left. But Rice sank two free throws, and the Shockers missed several late three-point attempts.

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Adonis Ratliff had 10 points and 13 rebounds for USC.

Up next for USC: at California on Wednesday night.
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