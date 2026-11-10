Saniyah Hall, Jazzy Davidson lead USC women in rout of Charleston

JuJu Watkins gestures after scoring in the first half against Charleston.

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Saniyah Hall and Jazzy Davidson scored 24 points each, JuJu Watkins added 20 and No. 3 USC routed Charleston 105-44 on Tuesday night.

The Trojans (3-0) have scored 100 points or more in each win.

Hall had a 7-0 run of her own in the third quarter, capped by a three-pointer that started on the other end with Davidson’s block and defensive rebound. USC then ran off nine in a row, with Hall scoring four around Davidson’s steal and fast break layin.

Davidson and Watkins combined to score USC’s final eight points and send the Trojans into the fourth leading 86-35. Sitaya Fagan had nine rebounds and Hall had eight as USC controlled the boards, 52-36.

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Watkins had six assists, four rebounds, four steals and made all four of her free throws while playing 22 minutes in her third game since returning from an ACL tear that kept her out all last season. She got short breaks in the first three quarters before watching the fourth from the bench.

Isla Juffermans scored 12 points and Anilys Rolon had 10 for the Cougars (2-1), who committed 21 turnovers that led to 28 points for USC.

The Trojans raced to a 25-4 lead, including 18 in a row, to open the game. Watkins and Davidson combined to score 16 of 18 points during that stretch, with their steals leading to layins and both hitting 3-pointers.

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USC led 58-23 at halftime after outscoring the Cougars 29-15 in the second quarter.