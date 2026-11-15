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USC Sports

USC men dominate Arkansas-Pine Bluff, setting program record for margin of victory

USC guard KJ Lewis dunks during the first half of a 122-46 win over Arkansas Pine Bluff at Galen Center.
USC guard KJ Lewis dunks during the first half of a 122-46 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Galen Center on Sunday.
(William Liang / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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  • Alijah Arenas scored 21 points and Rodney Rice added 18 points as No. 21 USC dominated Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a 122-46 rout.

Alijah Arenas scored 21 points, Rodney Rice added 18 and No. 21 USC routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 122-46 on Sunday.

The Trojans (4-0) won by 76 points to set a program record for margin of victory against a collegiate opponent, breaking the previous record of 64 against New Mexico in 1955. USC also had 66-point wins against Manual Arts High School in 1913 and Southern California Telephone in 1925.

It was the second time this week the Golden Lions (0-5) were on the wrong side of a record-setting margin of victory. No. 9 UCLA had a 69-point win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday.

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GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 15: Juju Watkins.

USC Sports

JuJu Watkins’ 25 points not enough as No. 3 USC falls to No. 1 South Carolina

Tessa Johnson scores a career-high 28 points, Joyce Edwards adds 20 points and 10 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina held on to beat No. 3 USC 89-85.

USC’s 122 points tied its second-most in school history, matching a Dec. 21, 1970, showing against Alabama. The Trojans had 130 points against Meiji in 1962.

Adonis Ratliff had 17 points and eight rebounds, helping USC get off to a comfortable start by scoring 10 of its first 17 points. USC shot 64.7% (22 of 34) from the field and had 16 assists to three turnovers in the first half, taking a 62-19 lead into the break.

USC ended up making 44 of 67 attempts (65.7%) with a school-record 35 assists.

Freshman power forward Christian Collins, a five-star recruit from Inglewood, made his USC debut. He had two points, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 12 minutes. He was on a minutes restriction coming off an undisclosed injury, coach Eric Musselman said.

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Jai’chaunn Hayes and Jahmari Hamilton-Brown each had 11 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which lost its three-game road swing against UCLA, California Baptist and USC by a combined 159 points. The Golden Lions, who have given up at least 106 points in all four of their games to Power 4 opposition, face six more road contests before their home opener against Ecclesia College on Dec. 16.
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