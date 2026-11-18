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When it came to setting expectations ahead of this football season, USC wasn’t exactly subtle about where it believed the program was headed. The school put up billboards all over town, declaring that the “Time is Now” for Trojan football.

But after suffering their third loss of the season on Saturday, the Trojans were effectively eliminated from contention for the College Football Playoff. So is this season a failure for USC football? Or is it possible for USC’s season to still be a success without making the playoff?

“It’s a fair question,” USC’s coach Lincoln Riley said when asked Tuesday. “It’s a very fair question.”

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One he wasn’t quite ready to answer in mid-November.

“I’ll have no problem answering when we get to the end of this,” he explained.

The Trojans still have two games remaining in this season — one Saturday against Maryland, a team that fired its coach last month; the other a matchup at No. 4 UCLA that could be the most consequential in the crosstown rivalry in 20 years. Even without the playoff in play, USC’s performance during the next two games could determine whether Riley returns to coach USC next season.

The coach hasn’t given up on sneaking into this season’s playoff field even though it’s a pretty serious long shot. The Trojans remained No. 18 in this week’s playoff rankings, but they sit behind three other three-loss teams in the rankings — Ohio State (a team USC beat), Oregon (a team USC lost to) and Kentucky.

Only one three-loss team has ever been invited to the playoff — Alabama in 2023. But Riley said it was “a virtual certainty” that it would happen again this year.

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“When you’ve got two leagues as strong as these leagues right now, there’s going to be some of the top 12 teams in the country that have three losses,” Riley said.

There’s not much evidence to support that USC should be among the three-loss teams in the 12-team playoff field. The Trojans beat No. 14 Ohio State late last month, but were dominated on the road two weeks before that by Wisconsin, a team that just lost last week to struggling Maryland.

Against Indiana, USC put up more yards on the defending national champions than any team during the past two seasons. But the Trojans managed just 13 points. And their defense gave up nine plays of 15 yards or more.

It was the sort of performance that had fans wondering what exactly happened to the team that was supposed to be on the precipice of competing for a national title? After the game, even Riley acknowledged that USC wasn’t there yet.

“We’ve definitely come a long way as a program,” he said at the time. “But we still have a ways to go.”

On Tuesday, Riley reiterated that message. He said that USC had “shown a lot of really, really good progress” of late.

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That progress is unlikely to show this postseason, when the Trojans are sure to be shipped off to a second-tier bowl game, as opposed to competing in the Playoff for the first time. But none of USC’s players let on Tuesday that their mindset had changed. Even if their biggest goal was now out of reach.

“Just truly blessed to be able to play two last games,” safety Christian Pierce said. “Just control what we can control.”

“Just going 1-0 this week, really,” added left tackle Elijah Paige. “At the end of this season, we can look back at what this season was.”