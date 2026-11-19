USC guard Rodney Rice, second from right, passes under pressure from Tarleton State guard TJ Cope, second from left, during the Trojans’ 96-51 win Thursday at Galen Center.

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Rodney Rice had 24 points and seven assists, Alijah Arenas scored 19 and No. 18 USC dominated from the outset to remain perfect this season with a 96-51 victory over Tarleton State on Thursday night.

Jacob Cofie added 13 points, Adonis Ratliff had 10 and Darius Ratliff grabbed nine rebounds as the Trojans (5-0) followed up a 76-point blowout against Arkansas Pine Bluff on Sunday with a 45-point win on coach Eric Musselman’s 62nd birthday.

USC shot 53.7% from the floor overall, and 13 of 26 from three-point range, after shooting 64.3% in the first half. Rice went five of nine from long distance, while Arenas was five of nine overall and has shot 50% or better in all five games.

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Franck Emmou scored 14 points and Brett Freeman added 13 for the Texans (4-2), who were facing the first of two power-conference opponents on their schedule, with a matchup at Pittsburgh on Dec. 5.

Tarleton State shot 33.3% from the field, and 13.3% from three-point range (two of 15).

The Trojans went on a 9-2 run to open a 19-9 advantage, with Arenas scoring seven points in that stretch. An 18-2 spurt late in the first half gave USC a 49-17 lead.

Arenas had 15 points in the first half while going four of six from the floor as the Trojans went into the break with a 55-21 lead.

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They built their cushion to 80-40 with 6:08 remaining and led by as many as 48 in the second half.

Both losses for the Texans have come in Southern California. They were beaten 96-90 in overtime at San Diego on Nov. 6.

Up next for USC: vs. Louisiana at Galen Center on Sunday.