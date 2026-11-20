USC star JuJu Watkins puts up a shot during a 78-69 win over Baylor at Intuit Dome on Friday night.

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JuJu Watkins scored a season-high 36 points and No. 4 USC rallied from an early 15-point deficit to beat Baylor 78-69 on Friday night at the Hollywood Hardwood Classic in the first women’s college basketball game played at Intuit Dome.

Watkins had 11 rebounds and notched her 23rd career game with at least 30 points, leaving her two shy of tying Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller’s school record of 25.

Saniyah Hall added 12 points and seven rebounds despite foul trouble for the Trojans (4-1).

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Taliah Scott scored 24 points and made all of her 10 of her free throws, keeping the nation’s free-throw shooting leader perfect for the season. Baylor (5-1) traveled 1,200 miles to play its first road game of season at the NBA arena that opened in August 2024.

Scott had 15 points, including her team’s first 11, as the Bears raced to a 26-15 lead in the first quarter. The Trojans missed seven of their first nine field goals.

USC clamped down defensively in the second quarter, holding Scott to two points and forcing her into three turnovers. The Trojans took their first lead of the game on Jazzy Davidson’s layup after Watkins fired a pinpoint pass from the left side. They led 41-40 at halftime after Watkins hit two free throws.

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Baylor tied the game early in the third but Watkins took control. She missed and then scored off her own offensive rebound to end the period ahead 64-57.

The Trojans lead the all-time series 3-1.

The first men’s college game played at Intuit Dome was in December 2024, when UCLA defeated Gonzaga.

Up next for USC: vs. Northern Arizona on Monday.