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Their goals were all but gone. Their playoff hopes all but dashed. And for a while Saturday, in the final home game of Lincoln Riley’s fifth season at USC, it seemed the Trojans and their coach might be ready to pack it in altogether on the season.

Maryland had taken the lead, just before halftime, and USC’s quarterback, Jayden Maiava, had just fired a Hail Mary that fell well short of the goal line. As Riley jogged through the tunnel to the locker room, frustrated boos followed from the Coliseum bleachers.

It wouldn’t have surprised anyone familiar with Riley’s uneven, five-year tenure at USC if the Trojans, from then on, turned into the worst version of themselves. Instead, they blew the doors off of Maryland, rolling to a 35-21 victory.

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It took a pair of gift-wrapped second-half picks from Maryland quarterback Malik Washington to make it happen, not to mention a reinvigorated rushing attack that racked up 129 of its 184 yards after halftime.

Nonetheless, the win calmed concerns about Riley’s future for another week. At least, until No. 18 USC heads to the Rose Bowl to face No. 4 UCLA in next Saturday’s season finale.

The Trojans could have trouble with their crosstown rivals, though, if they play anything like they did against Maryland.

For much of the game, USC struggled in many of the same ways it has struggled all season. Its offense squandered trips to the red zone. Its defense failed to get off the field on third down. And its quarterback couldn’t seem to find his stride.

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USC quarterback Jayden Maiava passes against Maryland in the second quarter Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

In what’s likely to be his final game at the Coliseum, Maiava had one of his more uneven performances as USC’s top passer. The senior completed 12 of his first 14 attempts, but then missed 12 of his next 15 after that.

Maiava would ultimately complete 21 of his 35 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns.

Any concerns about USC’s offense after an uncharacteristic couple of weeks seemed ready to be set aside at the start Saturday. The Trojans had little trouble moving the ball, racking up 140 yards in the first quarter. At one point, Maiava completed 12 straight passes, while running back King Miller was averaging six yards per carry. On three straight drives, USC made it to at least the Maryland 14-yard line.

But the red-zone problems plaguing USC in recent weeks returned in the early going. USC, which ranks 109th in red-zone conversion percentage, found the end zone just once in its first three trips — a 13-yard score for freshman Trent Mosley. Otherwise, it settled twice for field goals.

It couldn’t take advantage of a second-quarter interception from Prophet Brown, either. Riley dialed up six straight pass plays, five of which fell incomplete.

That left an opening for Maryland, which piled up 155 yards and promptly closed the gap. Running back DeJuan Williams broke free on a 52-yard touchdown run to open the quarter, then capped a 15-play drive with a second score in the final minute of the half, giving Maryland the lead.

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USC fans weren’t thrilled about trailing a 4-6 team at home. As the Trojans’ final pass of the half landed well short of the end zone, boos rang throughout the stadium.

The mood in the building improved after halftime. A 76-yard Maryland touchdown threatened to turn the place upside down before it was called back because of an illegal formation. The Terrapins’ drive stalled, and this time, USC seized its opportunity.

After an initial three and out, the Trojans had three straight touchdown drives. They turned to the run, relying on Waymond Jordan and Miller to grind down Maryland’s defense.

The change in approach turned out to be a good one. And when Washington threw two second-half picks, USC was ready to take advantage.

Jordan would score following both picks. As he hit the hole on the second score, the field opened up before him. So he scampered in from 17 yards out, delivering a critical victory that didn’t seem so safe two hours earlier.