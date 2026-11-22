This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

I’m not sure even USC film students would have scripted it this way, moving the stakes like goal posts one week before this season’s USC-UCLA rivalry game at the Rose Bowl.

But here we are: On Saturday, the No. 4 Bruins lost their first game and might have lost their second quarterback.

And, yes, that tees up a tantalizing spoiler opportunity for No. 18 USC when the teams meet Saturday at the Rose Bowl, but it also almost certainly crushes the Trojans’ pipe dream of leapfrogging the pack into College Football Playoff consideration.

Advertisement

Sure, USC — which woke up at halftime Saturday to take care of Maryland 35-21 and improve to 8-3 — can still knock the Bruins (10-1) out of the 12-team playoff. And, possibly, box them out of the Big Ten title game: If UCLA loses to the Trojans, and Indiana, Iowa and Oregon win their regular-season finales, there will be a four-way tie for first place and tiebreakers would put Oregon and Iowa in the conference championship.

USC coach Lincoln Riley directs his team during a win over Maryland at the Coliseum on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

But that won’t do much else for the Trojans, except perhaps continue to stay head coach Lincoln Riley’s potential dismissal.

The Trojans won’t have the opportunity to be the first team to beat UCLA. And they’ll likely face a wounded Bruins team that could be starting shaky third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava. Unless Bob Chesney is the kind of miracle worker who can not only heal football programs but painful-looking injuries like the one Ty Dieffenbach suffered in overtime Saturday, that seems likely.

Advertisement

That doesn’t exactly take any pressure off Riley’s team, of course.

It only ratchets it up, because as good a season as UCLA has had, losing to a wounded Bruins would be embarrassing — just as losing to Maryland (4-7) would have been.

And the Trojans flirted with that in the first half Saturday at the Coliseum.

It took a fiery halftime speech from Riley for his Trojans to shake off their apathetic, pathetic start to senior day, when USC was mostly moseying while only freshman Trent Mosley made many moves, catching seven passes for 69 yards and a touchdown before the break.

You’ve heard of getting friend zoned; the Trojans were getting red zoned, settling for field goals on their first two trips and continuing a trend. (Entering play Saturday, USC’s 49 trips to the red zone were tied for 10th most in the country. But the fact that the Trojans scored touchdowns on only 29 of those trips, or 59% of the time, ranked 84th.)

UCLA might have lost at Michigan on Saturday, but the surprising Bruins were playing with house money at the Big House. The Trojans were at home — and their house? It was a mess.

At least until the Trojans cleaned up in the second half, scoring 22 unanswered points, securing two of their three interceptions, out-rushing the Terrapins 129-19 and outscoring them 22-7.

If it wanted, Maryland could play Riley’s one-or-two-plays-away game, because the tide didn’t totally shift in the Trojans’ favor until they were saved from a Terrapins 67-yard touchdown by an illegal formation penalty.

Advertisement

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava tries to run past Maryland defensive back Jamare Glasker at the Memorial on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

But that’s not actually how football works, of course. And the truth of the matter is that USC took control, reminding us once again of what it’s capable of.

“We started finishing drives on offense,” Riley said of his team’s response. “The turnovers that we got were huge. When you make those, it changes everything. Started doing a better job on third down. Just everything. I mean, we just started playing good ball … it was fun to see the team really humming on all cylinders there in the second half.”

The Trojans held the fort; their only loss at the Coliseum in two seasons was the debacle against the Oregon Ducks in September. And they can say they played one of only three teams to avoid an upset across eight Big Ten games Saturday.

And now, with a win against UCLA, they can wrap up a 9-3 season … which would leave them in pigskin purgatory.

Neither champs nor chumps.

Goodish but not up to the program’s great expectations, self-imposed going into Riley’s fifth year at the helm by billboards around town: “The Time is: Now.”

Advertisement

USC defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) celebrates after tackling Maryland running back DeJuan Williams at the Coliseum on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

And in this topsy-turvey, wide-open Big Ten season, USC’s being close seems far, far away. Like a missed opportunity. Like one of Jayden Maiava’s off-the-mark passes, which came in bunches Saturday — in one stretch 10 of his 13 attempts fell incomplete.

But then Maiava took control and finished by connecting on six of his final eight passes, including another touchdown to Mosley, this one from 9 yards out to make it 20-14 with 2:06 to play in the third quarter.

The Trojans can finish strong and deny the Bruins a historic 11th victory.

They can exact some payback for what the Bruins did to the then No. 2-ranked USC team in 2006, upsetting them 13-9 at the Rose Bowl.

“It’s always a fun game every year,” Riley said. “But especially when these games have some extra meaning behind them, they’re even better.”

They can crash the Bruins’ party, but the Trojans won’t be throwing their own.