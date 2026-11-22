USC guard Rodney Rice is fouled by Louisiana guard Jamyron Keller, right, during the first half of the Trojans’ 82-56 win Sunday at Galen Center.

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Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas each scored 18 points and 18th-ranked USC remained unbeaten with an 82-56 victory over Louisiana on Sunday night.

Rice hit two three-pointers and 10 of 11 free throws for the Trojans (6-0) while handing out six assists. Arenas sank four from beyond the arc and eight of 10 at the foul line.

Darius Ratliff finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four blocks for USC. Adonis Ratliff had 14 points and eight boards.

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Darius Ratliff had a four-point play in the middle of a 10-0 run to start the game, and Rice made two free throws for a 17-1 lead through the first five minutes

Rice made all nine of his first-half free throws and scored 12 to help the Trojans cruise into the break up 42-27.

De’vion Lavergne hit a three-pointer and Dani Pounds followed with a three-point play in the first two minutes of the second half to get the Ragin’ Cajuns within 12. But Arenas and Rice made back-to-back three-pointers for a 55-35 lead and USC rolled to the finish.

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Jamyron Keller had 13 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-4) in the first meeting between the schools, and Deion Ware scored 10 off the bench.

USC made 21 of 43 shots overall, including nine of 19 from beyond the arc. The Trojans went 31 for 40 at the foul line.

Louisiana shot 37% overall, missing 15 of 22 from distance and 10 of its19 free throws.

Up next for USC: vs. South Carolina on Wednesday at the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert.