Kennedy Smith reaches for the ball during the second half against Northern Arizona.

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Jazzy Davidson scored 20 points, JuJu Watkins had her third double-double of the season, and No. 4 USC overwhelmed Northern Arizona 100-52 on Monday night.

Watkins finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Trojans (5-1). Sara Okeke had 17 points and six rebounds and fellow freshman Saniyah Hall added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Ryann Bennett had nine assists, with the team totaling 34 on 43 made shots.

USC has scored 586 points through six games, already a program record to start a season. The Trojans are averaging 97.7 points per game, good for fourth-best among all teams.

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The Lumberjacks (1-4) of the Big Sky have lost four of five games to open the season under second-year coach Laura Dinkins.

JuJu Watkins shoots past Northern Arizona forward Layla Davis in the first half. (Caroline Brehman / AP)

They were led by Madison Watts with 10 points before she fouled out. She was one of four players in foul trouble in the school’s first game against an Associated Press top-five team since 2021.

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It was a messy start to the game, with the teams combining to miss 11 straight shots. The Trojans eventually got in gear and had a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 24-5 after Northern Arizona missed 16 of 17 field goals, all five of their three-point attempts and had seven of their 24 turnovers.

USC was ahead 52-18 at halftime. The Lumberjacks were more competitive in the second half, when they got outscored 48-34.

