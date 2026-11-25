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When Kirk and Heather Bowman sent their son, Mark, to live with his grandfather in Southern California in 2022, the plan was for him to grow as a quarterback. They knew how hard it was to stand out at the position, and they wanted him to be ahead of the curve. So in order to maximize his potential in high school, the Bowmans decided to have Mark leave Colorado and repeat the eighth grade.

They enrolled him at The Togethership, a private sports academy in Lake Forest where scores of other budding prospects were also holding back for athletic purposes.

The Bowmans hadn’t initially been familiar with the concept of a “holdback year,” a practice that has since surged in popularity among athletically gifted middle school boys. The idea actually came from Lane Kiffin. The former USC coach went way back with the Bowmans — back to the late 90s, when Kiffin worked as a graduate assistant at Kirk’s alma mater, Colorado State. So when Mark came to Kiffin’s camp as a middle-schooler, the coach offered Mark’s father some candid advice.

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“You need to hold him back,” Kirk recalled Kiffin telling him.

Mark, left, and Kirk Bowman pose for a photo during a football camp. Mark is now a tight end at USC. (Courtesy of Bowman family)

Of course, Kiffin’s recommendation wasn’t the only reason that Mark ended up spending a year in Southern California, living with his 78-year old grandfather. But it started Mark down a path that would ultimately lead him to USC, where, in one season, he has established himself as one of the most dynamic freshmen in college football … albeit not at the position his family had first planned.

“It’s really a long story,” Bowman said recently, “but I just didn’t make it as a quarterback. It wasn’t for me.”

Growing up, there wasn’t much that Mark wasn’t good at. One week, he decided on being a snowboarder. The next, it was Motocross or BMX. Then, for a while, it actually looked like lacrosse might be his best fit.

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Once, when Mark was just 9 or 10, the parent of a lacrosse teammate approached Heather during a practice. “Are you Mark’s mom?” they asked. She held her breath.

“Your son just took one step and hurdled over his buddy,” the parent told her. “I’ve never seen a kid this age do that.”

Eventually, though, football became Mark’s main focus, and Kirk, a former defensive lineman, became his youth coach.

Mark was always the biggest and most athletic. Plus, he could throw. So naturally, Kirk made him the quarterback.

“We really dove deep and went to all the camps and really pushed him into that world,” Kirk said. “At times, he embraced it. At times, he didn’t.”

Kirk was convinced Mark had a future at quarterback. And he was not afraid to push his son to reach that potential, even if Mark didn’t always respond to his approach.

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“As a football player, I had to be all energetic and amped up and violent,” Kirk said. “He’s never had that mentality. He’s not gonna bang his head on a wall.”

In retrospect, his parents say, there were signs that Mark wasn’t in love with quarterback, even before he left Colorado. But Mark had told them as a middle schooler that he was serious about playing at the highest level. And they’d already resolved to do whatever they could to make that happen.

Mark says now that he was “really starting to fall out of love with the position” at the time. But he agreed to pursue it, anyway. For the same reasons his parents continued to pursue it. He figured leaving home and holding back another year in Southern California was the best way to break through.

USC tight end Mark Bowman makes a catch during and pulls away from Oregon defenders at the Coliseum on Sept. 26. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

“Risk it for the biscuit in a sense,” Mark said. “Go and get out of my comfort zone and have a whole new fresh start.”

It happened to also come at a critical time for Mark’s grandfather, Mark Parmely, whose wife — Mark’s grandmother, Patricia — had just died after a long fight with a terminal illness. Big Mark, as the family affectionately calls him, was suddenly alone in an empty house.

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Mark’s arrival, a few months later, gave his grandfather “new purpose,” Heather says. Every day that year, Big Mark would drive his grandson, as well as a few other kids, an hour from Carlsbad to their school. Then he’d swing back to pick them up later.

“It was the best thing that could’ve happened for him,” Kirk says of his father-in-law.

Mark and Mark were, at first glance, something of an odd couple. Big Mark was pushing 80 years old. He was the strong, silent, “Clint Eastwood type,” according to his family. Young Mark, meanwhile, was unusually mature for his age, the type who addresses most adults as “sir” or “ma’am.” He’d resolved, at 13, to take his time in Carlsbad as seriously as possible. And his grandfather gave him the space to figure it all out.

Mark didn’t ultimately do much outside of football and training, aside from hanging with his grandfather. But that time taught him about a lot more than just sports. The two Marks would grow especially close.

“It made me grow up a little bit, going out on my own, having to fend for myself,” Mark said. “It helped me realize the path I want to achieve in my future, that I’m capable of it, but it’s going to take everything.”

Mark had a lot of time, as the year went on, to think about what he wanted. When Kirk would call to ask Mark how he was throwing, Mark would complain about how hard it was to get reps among the other prospective quarterbacks. Kirk could tell he was frustrated.

What Mark didn’t tell his parents, at the time, was that he’d started running routes at practice. The time away was only cementing what Mark already knew, deep down. On one visit, while on a train ride together, Mark told his dad he didn’t want to be a quarterback anymore.

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His dad was not thrilled. He pushed back, at first. It wasn’t until later, when they enrolled Mark at Mater Dei that the position change felt final. They were told by Mater Dei’s staff that if Mark wanted to play on varsity as a freshman, he’d have to switch to tight end.

Mark Bowman, right, poses for a photo with his father, Kirk, at the Coliseum during a recruiting visit. (Courtesy of Bowman family)

The switch, you could say, went just fine. “He had 30 offers by the end of his freshman year,” Kirk says.

It went so well, in fact, that the Bowmans ultimately decided to reclassify Mark again. This time, they moved him up a grade from the 2027 class to 2026, where he would’ve initially been slotted without his holdback year.

And in the end, USC had to fend off a late push from Kiffin, the coach who first convinced the Bowmans to hold Mark back.

Mark ultimately chose to stick with USC, and at a position that often requires a grace period for true freshman, he hasn’t had much issue adjusting. He leads all freshmen tight ends nationally in targets (41), receptions (30) and yards (330) this season, despite missing three games because of an injury and being held catchless in another.

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“In terms of his age and experience level, he’s as advanced as I’ve had [at the position],” USC coach Lincoln Riley said. “He’s obviously got a really bright future ahead.”

The world got a glimpse of what Mark was capable of last month, when in the third quarter of USC’s win over Ohio State, he caught a deep pass over the middle. Mark took off toward an Ohio State defender, who lowered to tackle him. But Mark hurdled right over top, causing two Buckeyes to collide. Then he bowled through two more defenders, before barreling ahead another 30 yards.

"GET YOUR PROTEIN UP!"

Mark Bowman would NOT GO DOWN.



📺 Ohio State at USC on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/MebASBTwNy — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 1, 2026

Kirk and Heather watched from the Coliseum bleachers, beaming with pride. By that point, of course, Kirk had conceded that perhaps his son wasn’t better off as a quarterback. Mark had come back from that year with his grandfather on a totally different path.

Though, Kirk still swears that Mark had “real promise” at quarterback.

“That was a hard one to let go,” he said, with a laugh. “But [Mark] was right, and I was wrong.

“Obviously.”