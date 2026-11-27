USC star Juju Watkins, shown here controlling the ball against Northern Arizona on Nov. 23, had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the Trojans’ win over Saint Joseph’s on Friday.

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JuJu Watkins had 15 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks, idson-usc-trojans-basketball also scored 15 points and No. 4 USC beat Saint Joseph’s 71-55 on Friday at the Baha Mar Nassau Championship.

Watkins added five assists and two steals for the Trojans (6-1), who never trailed in the game. Saniyah Hall had 13 points and Sara Okeke scored 10.

Gabby Casey led Saint Joseph’s (4-2) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Maddy Potts made three three-pointers and finished with 11 points.

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Hall scored seven points before Davidson hit a three-pointer to make it 16-2 midway through the first quarter, and the Trojans led by double figures for more than 36 minutes to the finish. USC used a 16-2 opening run in the second quarter to take its biggest lead at 41-14 with a couple of minutes left before halftime.

The Hawks shot 37% (23 of 63) from the field, made five of 17 from three-point range and were just four of nine from the foul line.

Up next for USC: vs. Iowa State on Sunday.