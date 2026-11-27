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When USC coach Lincoln Riley looks across town at what Bob Chesney has done during his debut season as UCLA’s coach, he can’t help but get a sense of déjà vu.

“It kind of feels like us [in] our first year in some ways,” Riley said this week.

Four years ago, Riley and the Trojans were indeed the talk of the town, like their crosstown counterparts are today. When the two rivals met in 2022, USC was 8-1, ranked No. 7 in the nation and surging toward its first College Football Playoff appearance … before an ill-timed injury at quarterback derailed the Trojans’ magical run.

Sound familiar?

USC quarterback Caleb Williams evades UCLA linebacker Carl Jones Jr. during a 48-45 win over the Bruins at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 19, 2022. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

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The similarities certainly aren’t lost on those who look at 10-1 UCLA’s turnaround and wonder how Riley has yet to return to the heights he reached in his debut at USC. But while the Trojans coach was complimentary of his counterpart Tuesday, he bristled at the suggestion that Chesney’s immediate success puts any added pressure on him when USC and UCLA meet at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

“I don’t base what we do in our program on anybody else,” Riley said. “I keep my focus on us.”

The focus of this year’s crosstown rivalry game, beyond the status of injured UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, inevitably will be on the coaches, as each enters with the chance to make a major statement. For Riley, it might mean saving his job. Meanwhile, a victory for Chesney would mean doing something in one year at UCLA that his counterpart has yet to do in five seasons at USC: clinching a place in the College Football Playoff.

The Trojans, who checked in at No. 15 in the latest CFP rankings, still have a slim chance to do the same, but will need something akin to a gridiron miracle, considering the teams ahead of them — Oregon, Iowa, Indiana, Brigham Young and Texas Tech — that would need to lose to let them in.

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Sports NFL scouts grade USC, UCLA players entering high-stakes rivalry showdown NFL scouts generally suggest USC boasts more talent while UCLA features stronger coaching ahead of their rivalry game on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

Aside from the playoff stakes, the game could carry significant weight in determining Riley’s future and where things stand at the end of his fifth season. In the four seasons since USC finished 11-3 in his stellar debut, the Trojans are just 32-18 and barely have sniffed the playoff. That’s a worse record than Riley’s predecessor, Clay Helton, had in his final 50 games (33-17).

USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen made clear before the season, in an interview with The Times, that she expected more. The university went so far as to put up billboards this fall declaring that “The Time is Now” for the program to finally be competing for a title. One of those billboards actually was in Westwood.

“We do expect to make the playoff,” Cohen said in May. “We do expect to have a championship run. We do expect to be competing for championships every single year.”

But Chesney is the only coach in town with his team on a title track. Led by a dominant defense and a relentless rushing attack, the Bruins hadn’t lost until last week, when Dieffenbach was injured in overtime in Ann Arbor. Michigan ultimately defeated UCLA in triple overtime.

That loss, combined with the likelihood they’ll be starting a third-string quarterback Saturday, leaves the Bruins in a particularly precarious place as far as their playoff positioning. But Chesney already has seen his team shatter expectations.

“We’ve been through a ton of adversity,” Chesney said this week. “For us to be down so many guys at different moments and other guys to step up and people to never ever waver and just believe, that’s extremely important.”

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USC quarterback Jayden Maiava celebrates with offensive lineman Elijah Paige after Maiava tossed a touchdown pass on the second play of the game against Ohio State at the Coliseum on Oct. 31. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Players insist that belief hasn’t wavered at USC, either. Even if the Trojans are likely to come up short of their goal.

“I know the talent and the guys that we have in this building,” left tackle Elijah Paige said. “I know we’re capable of anything.”

Riley’s instant success at USC in 2022 would go a long way in establishing that confidence, just as Chesney’s debut has done the same for UCLA. But Riley argued that changes to the sport have sped up a program’s ability to rebuild.

There’s far more parity, for one.

“Everybody can financially compete right now at this level,” Riley said Tuesday. “When I first came here, that wasn’t the case.”

No one’s blinking either when coaches bring along big chunks of their previous team’s roster. Chesney, for what it’s worth, brought only 11 transfers with him from James Madison.

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“That has obviously radically changed,” Riley said. “So listen, give the teams that have turned it around, they deserve credit no matter what the circumstances are, but yes, in those five years it has changed in more ways than one.”

UCLA is hoping to write a different ending than the one that befell the Trojans in 2022. Because four years after falling short in that first season, Riley still is trying to author a successful sequel at USC.