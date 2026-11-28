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Ty Dieffenbach stood in the shadow of USC’s end zone, a sleeve hugging his injured left leg. Just a week earlier, the UCLA quarterback had been carted off the field with an injured hip in Ann Arbor. Yet against the odds and all reasonable expectation, here he was Saturday, gutting it out, willing the Bruins down the field against their crosstown rival, the College Football Playoff just a single win away.

Saturday seemed, in many ways, like a setup for that sort of storybook ending for the Bruins, with a hobbled backup quarterback all set to play savior. But any hope of a fairy tale for UCLA and its backup quarterback had already been flattened by that point, long before USC freshman defensive end Luke Wafle came screaming around the edge in that moment toward Dieffenbach, rearing his arm back to swat the ball away.

The result was all but certain even before the ball slipped away from the quarterback’s grasp. The final scoreboard eventually read 45-10, USC, making it one of the most lopsided games in the history of the crosstown rivalry — and one of the more devastating losses in recent memory for UCLA. The beatdown was so thorough that by its conclusion, it was the Trojans who actually emerged with some hope of sneaking into the College Football Playoff.

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UCLA wide receiver Semaj Morgan is wrapped up by USC defenders during first quarter Saturday. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA is one of four teams still in contention to play in the Big Ten championship game. The outcomes of Saturday’s Purdue-Indiana and Washington-Oregon games will determine who plays in Indianapolis next week.

If it hoped to make a late case to the committee, a 35-point victory over a top-10 UCLA squad was certainly a convincing way to do it. At the very least, it would be a feather in the cap of the Trojans’ coach, Lincoln Riley, who likely solidified his job status with the win.

USC dominated UCLA in every sense. It forced five turnovers, including three interceptions from Dieffenbach. It held the Bruins’ Big Ten-best rushing attack to just 47 yards, while the Trojans’ ground game rolled to 230 and four touchdowns.

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So thorough was the Trojans’ trouncing that they only attempted four passes in the second half, while freshman backup Jonas Williams played most of the fourth quarter at quarterback. He even led a scoring drive.

As impressive of a performance as it was for USC, it was equally disappointing for the Bruins, who didn’t cross the 200-yard threshold until late into the fourth quarter. Dieffenbach finished 18 of 35 for 196 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions, while leading rusher Wayne Knight was held to 15 measly yards in nine carries.

It wasn’t until 3:44 remained in the game, with USC’s defense occupied by mostly backups, that the Bruins ended up breaking into the end zone. But by then, the point had been made.

Outside of the injury to its quarterback, there was no sign in the lead-up to Saturday that USC would so thoroughly outclass its crosstown rival.

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, right, USC defensive end Kameryn Crawford dive for a fumble in the first half Saturday. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

The tension was already thick ahead of the game because of off-the-field reasons. The Trojans’ marching band was banned from the field for a prank. Dieffenbach’s status wasn’t clear until kickoff, after he suffered what appeared to be a serious hip injury last week against Michigan. And it was still up in the air whether Riley would be around to coach another game for USC after this one. There were even a pair of earthquakes that rocked the region pregame.

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But the real shakedown did not start until after kickoff.

The Trojans wasted no time in their walloping of the Bruins, marching methodically down the field before capping their opening drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to Tanook Hines. They didn’t let up from there.

UCLA came into the game boasting one of the best defenses in college football this season. Through 11 games, the Bruins had yielded just 260 yards and 14.5 points per game.

USC running back Waymond Jordan scores a touchdown in the first quarter against UCLA on Saturday. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

But the Trojans had nearly surpassed both by halftime. After weeks of looking out of sorts as its playoff hopes slipped away, USC’s offense seemed to figure it out all at once. Receivers ran wide open. Holes opened up in the run game. One touchdown drive led to another and another.

Resurgent running back Waymond Jordan punched in two scores in the first half, then another in the second, giving him six in his past four games. He finished with 124 yards in 19 carries. And until Jayden Maiava threw an interception, late in the second quarter, the passing attack had been mostly spotless as well. Maiava completed 16 of 22 passes for 179 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

UCLA didn’t find it so easy to move the ball. Its rushing attack was stifled by USC from the start. Dieffenbach, meanwhile, was clearly hampered by his hip injury and was unable to move much around the pocket.

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UCLA fans react after USC intercepts a pass in the end zone in the first half Saturday. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

Three of the Bruins’ first four drives traveled four yards or less. By halftime, they had managed one drive longer than two minutes, six first downs and a 52-yard field goal.

They also turned the ball over three times before halftime, once on a fumble in the shadow of their own end zone. That turover led to Trojans points, too, as Maiava found Mark Bowman for a fourth touchdown in four drives. That made the score 28-3 at halftime.

There were fewer fireworks in the second half, by comparison. USC let off the gas pedal, and yet still outscored UCLA, 17-7.

Whether it was enough for USC to sneak its way into the College Football Playoff, that won’t be known for another week. But while USC might have knocked its crosstown rival out of contention, it also made a pretty strong case for itself.

USC wide receiver Tanook Hines celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter Saturday. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)