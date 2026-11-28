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Reports of Lincoln Riley’s demise — and UCLA’s takeover — were premature.

We’re not at that part of the story.

We’re at the part where the Trojans are knock-knock-knocking on the door, huffing and puffing like they’re determined to blow into the College Football Playoff.

Consider Saturday’s monstrous 45-10 victory over No. 9 UCLA as the Trojans’ “For Your Consideration” clip for the CFP committee members. No. 15 USC’s three regrettable losses likely will rule it out, but they shouldn’t.

Those committee folks should consider The Trojans. They’re 9-3, but they’re electric, they’re hot, they’re the most unpredictable three-loss team in the nation. And, one way or another, they’ll get the people talking.

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“I don’t believe there’s 12 better teams in the country than this one,” coach Lincoln Riley said, frustratingly accurate.

On Saturday at the Rose Bowl, Riley’s Trojans trounced UCLA with such severity they forced us to reconsider everything we thought we’d known for the past five minutes about this ever-seismically-shifting college football landscape.

They played as though they wanted to remind everyone — themselves included — that they’re one of the most talented teams in the country.

They played like they were fed up with having to hear all season about UCLA and its hotshot new coach, Bob Chesney.

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They manhandled the Bruins, stole their lunch money and stuffed them in their lockers. And USC made it look easy, too — 10/10 in style points. No letup, no mercy, pressed to impress.

It was stumbling-versus-unstoppable, men-among-boys stuff.

And it was much-needed for USC, because losing to a Bruins team forced to run a predictable offense with backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach limited by a hip bruise would’ve been embarrassing. And now that we’ve watched the game, the notion is unthinkable.

USC wide receiver Trent Mosley runs with the ball in front of the UCLA defense during the Trojans’ 45-10 win Saturday at the Rose Bowl. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Even a narrow victory would have only reinforced people’s tepid opinions of the Trojans.

But a rout of such epic proportions?

Ohhh. This is who this team was supposed to be! Turns out ... the time is: NOW.

Or is it too late?

What if it wasn’t?

Who wouldn’t rather see this version of the Trojans — the one steered so adeptly by senior Jayden Maiava, who was 16 for 22 for 179 yards, two touchdowns and an interception Saturday — than three-loss Oregon piloted by backup Dylan Raiola?

Who wouldn’t want to watch USC’s phenomenal freshmen wide receiver Trent Mosley, tight end Mark Bowman and defensive end Luke Wafle (who forced two UCLA fumbles) fly around than two-loss ground-pounding Iowa? Or painfully predictable two-loss Indiana, who faced Purdue on Saturday evening?

USC showed up and stood up Saturday and played like it had a roster peppered with future NFL players, which it does.

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And it had to make everyone watching wonder: Where the heck was this energy in the Trojans’ disgusting loss to Oregon and its backup quarterback at the Coliseum?

Where was it when the Trojans went backwards in defeat at Wisconsin?

Why couldn’t they have discovered their backbone before they wilted at Indiana in what felt like the final straw for USC’s fleeting CFP hopes, because the defeat dropped them to 7-3 and 4-3 in Big Ten play.

USC was without Mosley against Oregon and without Bowman against Wisconsin, sure. But it’s a shame Riley can’t get his talented team to treat every week like rivalry week.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava smiles after throwing a touchdown pass in the third quarter against UCLA on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

If only he could, there would be no debate about whether USC should be ponying up with the reported $70-million buyout he’s owed if it were to excuse him early.

No one would be having to argue that the Trojans belonged among the 12 best teams in the nation — it would be obvious.

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Because it was obvious Saturday, the way they flipped the script on 10-2 UCLA.

The Bruins’ best-in-the nation defense came in giving up just 14.5 points per game. USC put 45 on them.

The Bruins came in limiting opponents to 88 rushing yards per game. The Trojans had 94 of their 230 rushing yards by halftime. In the end, 124 of them belonged to Waymond Jordan, who also had three touchdowns in 19 carries.

The Bruins came in leading the Big Ten in yards rushing per game (194). The Trojans held them to a season-low 47.

“A lot of the games when we weren’t out best … you can watch the tape and say, ‘All right, there’s a lot of good on there. We’re not that far away. We just have to push it over the hump.’ And we certainly did that today.”

× Highlights from USC’s 45-10 win over UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

The game was over before halftime, but USC’s faithful wanted to make sure; they didn’t start chanting “over-rated” until King Miller’s one-yard touchdown with 55 seconds left in the third quarter made it 35-3.

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If UCLA was overrated, then USC is underrated, and deserving of serious consideration.

And if USC is left on the outside looking in at the CFP, it will be its own fault.

But it will be college football’s loss.