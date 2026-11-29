USC guard Juju Watkins, shown here controlling the ball against Baylor on Nov. 20, had 22 points and nine rebounds in the Trojans’ 90-59 win over Iowa State on Sunday.

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JuJu Watkins scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds, freshman Saniyah Hall added 21 points on 10-of-11 shooting and No. 4 USC beat Iowa State 90-59 on Sunday in the Baha Mar Nassau Championship.

Sara Okeke had 12 points and Sitaya Fagan scored 10 off the bench for USC (7-1), which has won four straight since an 89-85 loss to top-ranked South Carolina.

Arianna Jackson led Iowa State (8-1) with 14 points. Tjasa Turnsek had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Xiao Zhang added 10 points.

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Hall made her sixth field goal of the game — in just seven attempts — with 5:23 left in the second quarter to give USC a 38-21 lead, while Iowa State was just six of 19 as a team.

Watkins sank a long three-pointer with 1:10 left in the first half and Okeke added a layup on USC’s next possession for a 51-25 lead. Hall finished the half with 12 points, and Watkins and Okeke each had 10, combining to go 14 of 20 from the field while Iowa State was just eight of 27.

USC, which never trailed, outscored Iowa State 27-11 in the second and 25-13 in the third to make it 76-41 entering the fourth.

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Iowa State finished five of 25 from three-point range (20%) after knocking down 16 in an 89-54 victory over Belmont in a tournament opener on Friday.