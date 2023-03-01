LA Times Today: Will WNBA get charter flights after Brittney Griner nightmare?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The WNBA season begins this spring and this year will feature each team playing a record 40-game regular season.



The increase in games means more travel. The league currently flies commercial, and several high-profile players have vowed to contribute money for all 12 franchises to fly charter.



David Wharton shares the details.