LA Times Today: What to expect for the future of the Women’s World Cup
The head of the Spanish Soccer Federation is facing possible prosecution for kissing one of Spain’s star players on the lips after Spain won the Women’s World Cup.
And so far, Luis Rubiales is resisting mounting pressure to resign.
The controversy has overshadowed Spain’s victory at the World Cup, which was arguably one of the most exciting ever.
L.A. Times staff writer Kevin Baxter recently returned from down under with thoughts about all of this and the future of the women’s game.
