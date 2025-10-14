Dodgers win a nail-biter in NLCS Game 1 | Dodgers Debate

The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 behind an amazing Blake Smell performance and despite a one-in-a-million, 400-foot double-play against them, Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnist Dylan’s Hernandez on what the Dodgers need to do to keep rolling and avoid the bullpen.
