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Dead body discovered on a conveyor belt at an Inland Empire waste and recycling center

The West Valley Transfer Station in Fontana.
(Google Maps)
Los Angeles Times 2024 summer intern Jasmine "Jaz" Mendez
By Jasmine Mendez
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A dead body was discovered Monday afternoon on a conveyor belt at a waste and recycling processing site in Fontana, authorities said in a prepared statement.

Justin Gill, 51, was found dead beneath a pile of trash at West Valley Material Recovery Facility in the 13000 block of Napa Street around 4:22 p.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

There were “no immediate signs of foul play or homicide,” according to Sheriff-Coroner Shannon D. Dicus. However, the cause of death is still undetermined.

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The Sheriff’s Department did not say who uncovered the body.

Investigators are working to determine how the body ended up at the center run by Burrtec Waste Industries, which owns recovery facilities, transfer stations and landfills across Southern California.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide investigators at at (909) 890-4904.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call or text REPORT to (844) 909-3006.

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Jasmine Mendez

Jasmine “Jaz” Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was a reporting intern for the Metro Desk, covering housing in Los Angeles. Mendez graduated from Cal State Northridge with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in Spanish-language journalism.

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