Dead body discovered on a conveyor belt at an Inland Empire waste and recycling center

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A dead body was discovered Monday afternoon on a conveyor belt at a waste and recycling processing site in Fontana, authorities said in a prepared statement.

Justin Gill, 51, was found dead beneath a pile of trash at West Valley Material Recovery Facility in the 13000 block of Napa Street around 4:22 p.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

There were “no immediate signs of foul play or homicide,” according to Sheriff-Coroner Shannon D. Dicus. However, the cause of death is still undetermined.

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The Sheriff’s Department did not say who uncovered the body.

Investigators are working to determine how the body ended up at the center run by Burrtec Waste Industries , which owns recovery facilities, transfer stations and landfills across Southern California.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide investigators at at (909) 890-4904.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call or text REPORT to (844) 909-3006.