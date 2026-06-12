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World Cup 2026

Photos: U.S. defeats Paraguay in its World Cup opener

United States of America forward Folarin Balogun.
U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his second goal against Paraguay in the World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) on Friday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Robert Gauthier
Allen J. SchabenRonaldo Bolaños and Kelvin Kuo

The U.S. men’s national team made its first World Cup game on home soil in 32 years one to remember, defeating Paraguay 4-1 in front of a sold-out crowd at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood on Friday night.

Here’s a look at some of the best moments before and during the game as captured by the Los Angeles Times photography staff:

U.S. fans march to Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) before the start of the U.S.-Paraguay World Cup match.
U.S. fans march to Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) before the start of the U.S.-Paraguay World Cup match Friday.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
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1

Sir David Beckham and Tom Cruise waves to fans.

2

Katy Perry and Tius Luka perform.

3

Teams United States, left, and Paraguay enter the pitch

1. David Beckham, right, and Tom Cruise waves to fans before the World Cup group stage match. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 2. Katy Perry, right, and Tius Luka perform during the World Cup opening ceremony before the U.S.-Paraguay match. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 3. U.S. players, left, and Paraguay players enter the pitch before their World Cup group stage match. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

United States of America forward Christian Pulisic runs with the ball against Paraguay defender Juan Jose Caceres.
U.S. forward Christian Pulisic, right, controls the ball in front of Paraguay defender Juan Jose Caceres during the first half Friday.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
U.S. defender Antonee Robinson, right, and Paraguay midfielder Diego Gomez battle for the ball.

U.S. defender Antonee Robinson, right, and Paraguay midfielder Diego Gomez battle for the ball during the first half. (Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)

U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie celebrates after a U.S. goal in the first half against Paraguay.

U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie celebrates after a U.S. goal in the first half against Paraguay. (Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)

U.S. star Christian Pulisic celebrates after a goal in the first half of a 4-1 win over Paraguay.
U.S. star Christian Pulisic celebrates after a goal in the first half of a 4-1 win over Paraguay at the World Cup on Friday at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium).
(Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)
United States Men's Soccer Team head coach Mauricio Pochettino, center, celebrates with his team.
U.S. players and coach Mauricio Pochettino, center, celebrate after a 4-1 win over Paraguay in the World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) on Friday night.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

1

Paraguay midfielder Cristian Roldan heads the ball over U.S. striker Folarin Balogun during the second half.

2

Paraguay forward Julio Enciso jumps over United States of America defender Chris Richards.

3

A stage is placed for the Opening Ceremony before the World Cup group stage match between United States and Paraguay.

1. Paraguay midfielder Cristian Roldan heads the ball over U.S. striker Folarin Balogun during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 2. Paraguay forward Julio Enciso jumps over U.S. defender Chris Richards during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 3. A stage is placed for the opening ceremony before the start of the U.S. vs. Paraguay match at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) on Friday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

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Fans cheer during the United States' 4-1 win over Paraguay at the World Cup on Friday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

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Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service and was part of the team that was a finalist for the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 35 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

Ronaldo Bolaños

Ronaldo Bolaños is a photojournalism fellow at the Los Angeles Times. He is recent graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington with a bachelor’s degree in photography and a minor in Mexican American studies. Bolaños has served as the multimedia editor at the Shorthorn, the campus student-run newspaper, along with working as a summer fellow at the Texas Tribune. He was born and raised in Dallas and enjoys history and connecting with people from places unfamiliar to him.

Kelvin Kuo

Kelvin Kuo is a Sports photo editor at the Los Angeles Times. He finds a passion in inspiring people through photography.

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