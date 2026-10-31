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One person killed, six injured in shooting at Spirit Halloween store

Los Angeles Times staffer Iris Kwok
By Iris Kwok
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One person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting at a Spirit Halloween store in the Bay Area late Friday.

Fairfield police responded to reports of gunfire at the Solano Town Center about 8:30 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other six were taken to local hospitals. Three people are in critical condition, Fairfield police said.

Authorities have not arrested a suspect in the shooting.

The shooting, which happened as families were shopping for last minute Halloween supplies inside the store, triggered a massive law enforcement response.

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Daniela Seabra Rios told The Times in a text message that she and her son were waiting inside a car in the parking lot across from Spirit Halloween when she saw a “sea of people running and screaming.” The crowd included many families, she said.

She and her son ducked down onto the floor of their car, where they stayed until police responded, she said.

Santa Rosa resident Chara Brazley said she received a panicked call from her 24-year-old daughter who works at Ulta Beauty at the shopping center. Her daughter told her she heard several loud gunshots as employees were preparing to close the store for the night.

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Brazley said her children have been going to the mall for decades but have “never experienced anything like this before.”

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, Kwok has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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