President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrives at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport in Shenzhen, China on Wednesday.

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President Trump has begun an extraordinary visit to Shenzhen, where he is set to join the leaders of Russia and China — two of Washington’s principal geopolitical rivals — for an unprecedented trilateral summit on Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping personally welcomed Trump on the tarmac upon his arrival, reciprocating a rare honor Trump extended to him during his September visit to Washington.

All three leaders attended a dinner alongside other regional heads of government on Wednesday night, participating in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, known as APEC.

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The trilateral meeting will be the first of its kind held by leaders of the United States, Russia and China, three nations with the world’s largest nuclear arsenals.

But while Trump has embraced a strategy of diplomatic engagement with historic foes, the three leaders enter the meeting with starkly different agendas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes to secure space and time to continue executing his war against Ukraine. Trump says he would like to discuss a nuclear arms control agreement and his war in Iran. And Xi aims to present China as a superpower on the international stage, capable of forging world peace.

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Meeting with Putin before Trump arrived, Xi said that China’s relationship with Russia had remained as steadfast “as a rock through wind and rain.”

The two sides, he said, would pursue a “multipolar world” — a vision for a global balance of power that would see American influence weakened across Europe and Asia.

Trump, for his part, has hedged on his expectations of the summit, signaling resolve against China ahead of his arrival here.

On Monday, the Trump administration tightened export controls on semiconductor chips essential to AI development, closing loopholes aimed at curbing Chinese efforts to circumvent restrictions — a move that Trump himself acknowledged might “insult” Xi ahead of the meeting.

Chinese officials said on Wednesday afternoon that Beijing reserved the right to retaliate.

“In essence, the United States is simultaneously trying to find limited avenues of cooperation with China while trying to clamp down on their access to critical parts of the AI supply chain, which doesn’t set up the conditions for productive dialogue,” said Aalok Mehta, director of the Wadhwani AI Center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

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Trump also met in Manila on Tuesday with fellow members of the Quad — India, Japan and Australia — in a show of resolve toward Beijing.

“Our countries are the four corners of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Trump said in the Philippines.

“We continue to protect peace through strength,” he added.