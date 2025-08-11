Breanna Pottebaum is a Los Angeles-based Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, known for her evidence-based, compassionate approach to nutrition counseling and education. She specializes in helping individuals improve their relationship with food, heal emotional eating patterns, achieve sustainable weight loss without restriction or shame, and navigate various medical conditions. As a writer, Breanna is passionate about translating complex nutrition and supplement science into clear, approachable, and actionable guidance that empowers readers to make informed, confident choices about their health.

