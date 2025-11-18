Caroline Woods is a Senior Host at TheStreet, where she covers markets and the economy from the New York Stock Exchange. She previously served as a Senior Markets Correspondent for Schwab Network, covering real-time market moves and economic developments, and has anchored and reported for Barron’s, MarketWatch, CNN, and Reuters. In addition to her on-air work, she moderates panels and events for major financial and corporate clients. Woods is a graduate of Emerson College in Boston, MA and grew up near Buffalo, NY.