Deborah Moore

Deborah is a 55-year-old former strategic marketing executive turned healthy habits coach with a mission to help midlife women reclaim their strength—inside and out. After decades of high-pressure corporate success and pushing physical limits as an amateur Ironman triathlete, she reached a personal and professional crossroads that demanded something more meaningful. That “more” came in the form of CrossFit — a discovery that sparked a radical shift in how she viewed her body, her potential, and her purpose.
Trading endurance for strength, she found empowerment through barbells, community, and consistency. What started as a personal transformation became a calling to guide other women through the same kind of reinvention. Today, she is a CrossFit Level 1 trainer and a certified sports nutritionist who coaches women in midlife to build sustainable, strong, and vibrant lives through simple, science-backed healthy habits — blending mindset, movement, and nutrition. Her approach is grounded in real-world experience, deep empathy, and a fierce belief that it’s never too late to become the strongest version of yourself.
