Ella Misché is an award-winning actress, producer, director and writer, as well as the founder of the Croatian international Film Festival (CIFF). A graduate of New York’s Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, she is the founder of Galileo Films in New York & Croatia, producing feature films, television, documentaries, and commercial content. Her work spans from independent projects to Netflix.

Ella directed and wrote the Mastercard documentary series Harfa, which was recognized by the United Nations through the Women’s Empowerment Principles initiative. She was honored as the recipient of the “40 Under 40” Most Successful Young Croatians in the Diaspora award and serves as co -president of the Hollywood Radio & Television Associates Society.