Faith Pinnow is a host for LA Times Studios in Washington D.C. She thrives on telling impactful stories that resonate with audiences across platforms, meeting viewers where they get their news. Before joining the Times, Pinnow worked as a sports writer for Boston Globe Media Partners, where she covered the Celtics’ banner 18 championship season. A graduate of Emerson College, Pinnow has reported on everything from national elections to the Super Bowl, always focused on bringing moments to life through thoughtful, fact-driven storytelling.