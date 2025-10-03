Hannah McCoy

Hannah is a cat behaviorist and enthusiast originally from Georgia, who made her way to Los Angeles in 2008 and transitioned from veterinary nursing into the animal behaviorist feels soon after. She now lives in Atwater Village with her two best friends, Meowcolm TinyHead and Snubbers/AKA Tootybutt.

Her passion is debunking misunderstood myths about cats and their behavior and helping owners identify and address the root cause of issues, rather than chase their cats around with spray bottles. Hannah’s goal is to improve the cat human bond and reduce the number of cats relinquished to shelters by educating owners on the what, why and how of cats and their quirky, frustrating and sometimes downright and maddening behaviors