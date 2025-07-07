Holly Beretto is a Houston-based writer covering the arts, books, education and interesting people for a variety of publications, including Houstonia Magazine, 365ThingsinHouston.com, CultureMap.com and the Texas Catholic Herald. Her work has also appeared in Maui No Ka Oi magazine, Santa Clara Magazine, the ASU magazine and Financial History magazine. In addition to writing, Holly is a communications and marketing strategist who has worked with several nonprofit organizations leading storytelling and branding efforts. She is an avid reader and theater-goer, always in search of the perfect Mai Tai or Provencal rose. When she isn’t writing, she can generally be found with her husband, Mark Love, at Disneyland or on a cruise ship.