Jen Hodson
Director of Public Relations at Nant Media
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ImmunityBio Receives FDA RMAT Designation to Achieve Reversal of Lymphopenia in Pancreatic Cancer Patients
Culver City-based ImmunityBio, Inc., a leading immunotherapy company, has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for the company’s ANKTIVA and CAR-NK (PD-L1 t-haNK) for the reversal of Lymphopenia in patients receiving standard-of-care chemotherapy/radiotherapy and in multiply relapsed locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer.