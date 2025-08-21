Dr. Karen “Doc” Halligan is a nationally recognized veterinarian, award-winning author, and passionate advocate for animal welfare. With over 34 years as a practicing veterinarian and surgeon, Doc earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the prestigious UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine—consistently ranked among the top programs in the world. Throughout her career, she has performed thousands of life-saving surgeries, developed expertise in high-volume spay/neuter procedures, and become a trusted authority in the pet care community.

Beyond her clinical practice, Doc has dedicated her life to bridging the gap between professional veterinary knowledge and practical, everyday pet care. She has shared her expertise in national television shows such as The Doctors, Dr. Phil, and Animal Planet’s Dogs 101 and Cats 101, offering invaluable advice to millions of pet owners. As the former host of the hit KABC radio show Collars and Cents, she tackled the rising costs of veterinary care and the heartbreaking reality of financial euthanasia—topics she’s now bringing back in a soon-to-be-relaunched podcast.

Doc is also the author of the award-winning book What Every Pet Owner Should Know:

Prescriptions for Happy, Healthy Cats and Dogs and a contributor to various publications, providing practical insights that empower pet owners to care for their animals with confidence. Currently, she sees patients at Marina Veterinary Center in Marina del Rey, California, and is working to launch a low-cost mobile spay/neuter clinic to help rescue organizations save more lives.

Driven by a deep love for animals and a desire to make a lasting impact, Doc’s work blends compassion, expertise, and a commitment to educating pet parents. Her mission is clear: to improve the lives of pets and the people who love them—one question, one surgery, and one conversation at a time.