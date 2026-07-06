La Carmina is an award-winning travel and culture journalist who freelances for The New York Times, National Geographic, Time Magazine, BBC, The Sunday Times, and other publications. She has published several books with Simon & Schuster and Penguin Random House, received a bronze award from the Society of American Travel Writers, and is an OG alt/Goth blogger at LaCarmina.com. Follow her offbeat travels in over 75 countries on Instagram.