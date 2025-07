Meg Walker is a Manhattan Beach-based chef, entrepreneur, and founder of MBM Hospitality, a collection of food and beverage concepts including Made by Meg Catering, La Venta Inn, Tipsy Pear, and Walker’s. A former financial advisor turned Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef, she launched her catering company in 2007 and now oversees more than 700 events annually. She lives in the South Bay with her husband and two daughters.