Shikha Shah is a mindful traveller and freelance journalist with over 15 years of experience in lifestyle writing, with bylines in BBC Travel, Condé Nast Traveller, Nikkei Asia, Outlook Traveller, among other publications. She mainly writes on travel, food, culture, architecture, and wellness.

An illustrator as well, she combines her love for art and travel by documenting destinations through on-location sketches and vivid pen-and-watercolour paintings.

Follow her stories and artworks on Instagram @soulsearchingjourneys.

