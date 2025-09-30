Susan Simonyan’s background includes work as a Registered Behavior Technician and Applied Behavior Analysis Therapist authoring monthly newsletters that reach an audience of over 5,000 subscribers. But outside of her professional work, she enjoys traveling immensely. Paris holds a special place in her heart as a favorite destination, though she adores New York and different parts of California as well. The next spot on her list is Scotland!
Latest From This Author
A personal travel story about slowing down and embracing the magic of Paris. Discover the joy of Parisian cafés, rainy-day strolls, and finding beauty in every moment.