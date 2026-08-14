Taylor Yamayoshi

Taylor is a freelance writer specializing in travel, arts, and culture with a master’s in Japanese Literature and Cultural Studies, and has years of experience working in the travel industry & editorials. There’s nothing she loves more than diving into research, both on the ground or online, whether investigating coffee omakase, discussing sake pairings, or interviewing kintsugi artisans. She brings expert-level insight to all her writing, but especially to topics relating to Japan.