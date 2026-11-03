As Managing Editor of the Journal of Breakthroughs in Medicine & Science, I oversee editorial operations, international expert engagement, and the development of a rigorous publishing platform connecting scientific discovery with clinical impact.
With an MD and MPH and previous experience as Managing Editor of CancerWorld, my work spans oncology, scientific communication, global health, and patient advocacy. I focus on building influential medical platforms, translating complex evidence into authoritative communication, and advancing research that can meaningfully improve patient care.
Latest From This Author
ESMO Congress 2026: News and Highlights
Imaging Biomarkers in Cancer Drug Trials with Quibim’s Itta MacNevin
Quibim CBO Itta MacNevin explains how AI-derived imaging biomarkers inform drug development decisions, though investigational tools remain unvalidated for patient care.
ESMO Congress 2026: News and Highlights
Who Can Safely Skip Chemotherapy? Agendia’s Dr. William Audeh on Genomic Testing, MammaPrint, and AI
Agendia’s chief medical officer says an AI model can sort MammaPrint low and high risk from a slide image, but is not ready for clinics.