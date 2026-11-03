As Managing Editor of the Journal of Breakthroughs in Medicine & Science, I oversee editorial operations, international expert engagement, and the development of a rigorous publishing platform connecting scientific discovery with clinical impact.

With an MD and MPH and previous experience as Managing Editor of CancerWorld, my work spans oncology, scientific communication, global health, and patient advocacy. I focus on building influential medical platforms, translating complex evidence into authoritative communication, and advancing research that can meaningfully improve patient care.