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Yola Robert

Yola Robert

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Yola Robert is a Functional Nutritionist and FDN-P, Certified Pilates Instructor. As a former VC turned Functional Health and Wellness Expert, Yola sits at the intersection of healthcare, wellness, innovation, and technology, utilizing nutrition, movement, and lifestyle science to promote longevity in healthspan and lifespan.

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