An artistic BTS look of our Sundance Photo and Video studio
The Los Angeles Times was in Park City for the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Hundreds of people came through their photo and video studio presented by Chase Sapphire. Here, you can have an intimate look at the process our photographers and videographers went through to bring you great photos and videos.
Chase Sapphire has no influence over editorial decisions or content.
Chase Sapphire has no influence over editorial decisions or content.