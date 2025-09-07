What’s harder: weapons or improv training? Bob Odenkirk has the answer

Star Bob Odenkirk, director Ben Wheatley and writer Derek Kolstad talk about their dark comedy, “Normal,” and Odenkirk’s rise as an action star at the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

