What’s harder: weapons or improv training? Bob Odenkirk has the answer

Star Bob Odenkirk, director Ben Wheatley and writer Derek Kolstad talk about their dark comedy, “Normal,” and Odenkirk’s rise as an action star at the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.
Cody Long is a former video journalist and producer for the Los Angeles Times who focused on food video. Originally from San Diego, Long received his bachelor’s in art with an emphasis in photography from San Diego State University. He has produced Emmy award-winning content for the San Diego Union-Tribune and has had clients including Sony Interactive, HSN, American Airlines and CQ Roll Call.
Assistant editor Vanessa Franko oversees audience engagement for the Los Angeles Times’ Entertainment and Arts section. She was previously the digital director of entertainment and features at the Southern California News Group.
David Viramontes is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before coming to the Los Angeles Times, he worked at Variety, the entertainment industry magazine. He graduated from the USC and grew up in Los Angeles.