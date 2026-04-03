Dodgers Debate: LET’S PANIC! Or let’s wait for that?

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The Los Angeles Dodgers are not undefeated. Players aren’t hitting well. The 2026 season is already lost! Not really. Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson talk about the team’s slow start, dead bats and trumpet controversy.