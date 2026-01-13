Zoox Robotaxi First Ride: Hands-On Autonomous Car Experience

We went hands-on with Zoox’s fully autonomous robotaxi at CES 2026, one of the most talked-about mobility showcases at the show. This isn’t a concept car — it’s a purpose-built driverless ride with no steering wheel or pedals, designed around passengers and meant for ride-hailing services in cities like Las Vegas right now.



In this video we break down what it feels like to ride inside Zoox’s robotaxi, how the interior and autonomous tech works, and why this self-driving vehicle is significant for the future of transportation and autonomous ride-hailing. Whether you’re into self-driving tech, CES mobility trends, or the future of urban travel, this hands-on look captures the key experience and what really matters behind the wheel (or lack of one).