Chairman

Hispanic Coalition of Small Businesses

Frank Anthony Montes is a dedicated advocate and successful small business owner with over 40 years of entrepreneurial experience. As the founder of Inland Body and Paint Center in Fontana, he has demonstrated unwavering leadership marked by honesty, transparency and commitment. Montes’ commitment to the betterment of small and diverse businesses led him to establish the Hispanic Coalition of Small Businesses (HCSB) in 2022, where he serves as chairman.

Under his leadership, HCSB has united 16 multicultural organizations representing over 4,000 diverse small businesses in Southern California. Montes’ vision extends to fostering diversity and inclusion through the creation of HCSB’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee, emphasizing respect, humility and empathy. In April 2023, he orchestrated the Diversity & Inclusion Summit in the Greater Inland Empire, highlighting the strength in embracing diversity among small businesses.