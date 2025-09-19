Don't Miss
The Theory of Spice

Three Ingredients. Three Worlds. Endless Stories.

Where does flavor come from? This short film examines the provenance, potency, history, and mythology of our favorite spices.

The Theory of Spice is the first original commission by The Yogi Foundation, the nonprofit organization established by Yogi Tea. The Foundation supports projects in grower communities and in the creative, science, and technology sectors. Its vision is to make philanthropy a catalyst for new systems rooted in relationship, reciprocity, and care—demonstrating what’s possible when communities and ideas come together. For more information, visit www.theyogifoundation.com.
