Easy holiday recipes: Olive Oil Cake With Candied Fennel

Shannon Swindle — executive pastry chef of Italian restaurants Funke in Beverly Hills and Felix in Venice — has a cake recipe for you. This is an easy, one-bowl kind of cake that’s great as an elegant dessert, a snack cake or for breakfast with a cup of coffee. One of those kinds of cakes you’ll want to whip up for holiday guests. It’s lush, comforting and not too sweet. Just note that because of its hefty size (you also could make two smaller cakes), it takes a while to bake.