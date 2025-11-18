Easy holiday recipes: Olive Oil Cake With Candied Fennel
Pastry chef Shannon Swindle shows us how to make an olive oil cake that’s easy and elegant.
Shannon Swindle — executive pastry chef of Italian restaurants Funke in Beverly Hills and Felix in Venice — has a cake recipe for you. This is an easy, one-bowl kind of cake that’s great as an elegant dessert, a snack cake or for breakfast with a cup of coffee. One of those kinds of cakes you’ll want to whip up for holiday guests. It’s lush, comforting and not too sweet. Just note that because of its hefty size (you also could make two smaller cakes), it takes a while to bake. Get the recipe.
More Chef That!
• Alba’s Adam Leonti makes spaghetti al limone
• Quarter Sheets’ Hannah Ziskin makes Grapefruit Pie
• Pasjoli’s Dave Beran makes his Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Croque Matthieu)
• Vespertine’s Jordan Kahn makes a Pork Belly Cubano with Fried Banana Chips and a Mamey Milkshake
• Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi makes a Thai Ice Cream Sundae
• Socalo’s Mary Sue Milliken makes Fennel and Herb Grilled Ribs
• Damian chef Jesus “Chuy” Cervantes makes Summer Ceviche
• Chef Tips! With Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi!
• Chef Tips! With Mary Sue Milliken!
